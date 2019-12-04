The Hairy Bikers' Yorkshire pudding recipe is a real classic. This traditional recipe makes perfect Yorkshire puddings for your Sunday roast dinner every time.

We’ve got lots of Yorkshire pudding recipes to choose from but the Hairy Bikers‘ classic recipe is by far our favourite. This easy recipe serves 4 people and takes 2hrs and 55 mins to prepare and cook. These easy to make Yorkshire puds will be soft and doughy but with a crispy, golden finish – the perfect combination. Cook the Yorkshire pudding batter in oil or goose fat and serve straight away.

We’ve got Dave’s mam’s Yorkshire puddings recipe straight from The Hairy Bikers’ Food Tour of Britain, to serve with black pudding sausages and a beer and onion beef gravy.

Ingredients 4 heaped tbsp of plain flour

1/2 tsp salt

2 eggs, beaten

275ml full fat milk

2-3 tbsp vegetable oil such as sunflower, or a blob of goose fat

Yorkshire pudding tins

Method Preheat the oven to 220°C, gas 7.

Sieve the flour with the salt into a bowl and make a well in the centre. Gradually work in the beaten eggs, then whisk in the milk – the consistency should be like single cream. Leave the batter to stand for at least an hour. You’ll need some Yorkshire pudding tins, either individual ones or one big tin.

Put the oil or goose fat into your Yorkshire pudding tin and put it in the oven for at least 5 mins, until it’s smoking hot. Give the batter a stir, quickly pour it into the tin and watch it sizzle! Quickly put the tin into the oven and bake for about 30 mins or until the pudding has risen to golden-brown perfection.

Top tip for making Hairy Bikers’ Yorkshire pudding Ask your butcher for marrow bones for the stock. They can be rib, short rib, knuckle, thigh, for example, and should have a bit of meat on them. Ask for the beef fat too.