Dip until your hearts content with these tasty halloumi dippers. They are easy to make and your guests will love them.

If there is any food that never seems to fall out of fashion it is halloumi – a favourite amongst vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. Halloumi has been being made since the medieval times – originally made in Cyprus it’s now loved all over the world. These delicious cheese treats are irresistible! They can be served with a favourite dip of your choice or one of our suggestions in the ingredients list. If you’re serving to vegetarians, double check the halloumi hasn’t been made with animal-rennet.

Ingredients 2 x 225g blocks halloumi

3tbsp plain flour

1tbsp smoked paprika

1tbsp sumac

1 egg

60g panko breadcrumbs

500ml vegetable oil

Dips to serve – we used 1tbsp Belazu Rose Harissa combined with 6tbsp yogurt, and Belazu Courgette Mezze.

Method Slice the two blocks of halloumi into sticks, each one roughly the size of a chip.

Combine the flour, paprika and sumac and place ona plate. Beat the egg and pour into a shallow dish, and scatter the panko breadcrumbs onto a final plate.

Coat the halloumi sticks with the flour mixture first, then the egg mixture and finally the panko breadcrumbs.

Heat the oil in a deep saucepan and, once hot, fry the halloumi sticks in batchesuntil golden (the cheese may begin to escape through the breadcrumbs but that’s fine). Once cooked, lay them on kitchen paper to catch any excess oil.

Place on to a large plate serve alongside dips of your choice.

Top tip for making Halloumi dippers You can test if the oil is hot enough by putting a bit of leftover batter in and seeing if it sizzles.