We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You can prep our halloumi wrapped in Parma ham ahead and cook just before serving for a delightful little canapé

If you love our Parma Ham and Mozzarella bites, you need to try our Halloumi wrapped in Parma Ham and sage. This delicious, quick and easy canapé can be prepared ahead of time and takes just 10mins to cook. The salty meat and cheese is perfectly balanced by the herbs and lemon. This is an indulgent canapé that’s perfect for Christmas or New Year’s Eve nibbles. It’s best to use a good quality Halloumi cheese and Parma ham because then you’ll really benefit flavour wise. For our recipe, we used an authentic Cypressa Traditional Halloumi Cheese, which is available from Ocado.

Ingredients 2 x 250g packs quality halloumi cheese

2x 83g packs quality Parma ham

10g unsalted butter

6-8 large sage leaves

a couple of mint sprigs, to serve

1 lemon, cut into wedges, to serve

Method Cut each block of halloumi into 20 baton like shapes. Tear the slices of Parma ham to make 20 individual strips and wrap a strip around each baton leaving some of the halloumi exposed.

Heat the butter in a pan with the sage leaves, remove the sage leaves as soon as they go crispy and set aside for decoration. Drain on paper towel.

Add the halloumi wrapped in Parma ham to the pan, cook for a few minutes on each side until the Parma ham turns golden brown and crispy. Remove and drain on kitchen towel. Serve with the crispy sage leaves, mint, and lemon wedges.

Top tip for making Halloumi wrapped in Parma ham Half the recipe if you’re only entertaining a small gathering

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating