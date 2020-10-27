We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Have some fun with these spooky designed Halloween cupcakes. Get the kids involved in the decorating – fun for hours! This recipe makes 12 cupcakes in 30 mins (including preparation time and baking). Make sure your cupcakes are completely cooled before decorating so the fondant doesn’t melt or become sticky.

This Halloween cupcake recipe makes vanilla cupcakes but if you’d like to make chocolate ones, swap 50g of the self-raising flour for 50g cocoa powder instead – its really is that easy!

This recipe also uses golden caster sugar but you can use regular caster sugar if you can’t find any or you don’t have any in your kitchen cupboards!

Please note that nutritional information is per cupcake based on this recipe making 12 cupcakes. The nutritional information does not include decorations.

Ingredients For the cupcakes:

250g unsalted butter, softened

250g golden caster sugar

250g self-raising white flour

1tsp baking powder

4 eggs

For the decorations:

Apricot jam

Ready rolled white icing

1 tsp vanilla extract

Red, black, green and yellow food colours

Writing icing

Red, green, black and white icing

Chocolate letters and numbers

Method Preheat the oven to 170C/ fan oven 150C / 325F / Gas mark 3

Line muffin trays with 12 Cupcake papers

Place all the cupcake ingredients into a mixing bowl. Beat together, preferably with an electric mixer until the mixture is pale and fluffy.

Spoon the mixture into the cupcake papers and bake for 20 minutes until golden brown.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for five minutes in the tin, before cooling completely on a wire rack. Once cold, you can start getting scary with these different designs.

Top tip for making Halloween cupcakes Decorating cakes is a great party game for kids, just make sure you lay out the ingredients before hand and keep plenty of wipes to hand - it can get messy!

