Our Halloween rice krispie pumpkins are so easy to make at home - and are just perfect to make with the kids.

Rice krispie pumpkins are a great Halloween treat to make with the kids. You can go crazy with the decorations, even use writing icing to draw on spooky pumpkin faces!

These rice krispie pumpkin treats would look great perched on top of a chocolate surface with some crumbled up chocolate cookies to resemble the soil of a pumpkin patch. If you can’t find Mikado biscuits, you could use pretzel sticks to act as the stalks of these sweet pumpkin treats.

This easy recipe takes a classic rice krispie cake, made with melted marshmallows and a touch of butter, and gives it a Halloween makeover. No bake recipes are perfect for cooking with the kids. You don’t need to worry about them getting near the oven, and they’ll be so excited to know they made them themselves.

Ingredients 240g rice krispies

150g mini marshmallows, melted

75g unsalted butter, melted

10 drops orange food colouring

Green fondant icing, for decoration

½ x 75g pack Mikado milk chocolate biscuits

Method Melt the butter and marshmallows in a heatproof bowl in the microwave, making sure to stir the mix every 30 seconds. Once melted add the food colouring and stir until well combined. Add the rice-krispies to the bowl and stir until completely coated.

Mould and shape a handful of the mixture into a sphere pressing your thumb into the top of each one. To help reduce the amount of mixture sticking to your hands you can lightly oil your hands before shaping. To make the stalks break the Mikado sticks into 5mm long pieces, press one into the top all of the balls, using a little melted chocolate to stick them into place if necessary.

To decorate make leaves from the fondant and place on top of the rice krispie pumpkins.

Top tip for making Halloween rice krispie pumpkins Store these Halloween rice krispie pumpkins in an airtight container for up to 2 days. You can leave them on the kitchen side or store in the fridge to hide out of the site of the kids - the choice is yours!

