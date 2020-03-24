Learn how to make this mouth-watering Happy Easter cake in just a few simple steps.

The whole family are going to love tucking into this rich, chocolate Happy Easter cake. This cake will take 30 mins to prep and 20 mins to bake. Topped with a rich, dark chocolate icing and finished with edible flowers and Maltesers, this Happy Easter cake is sure to impress. This recipe serves 12 people. This delicious cake isn’t just reserved for Easter though. Why not whip up for another special occasion like Mother’s Day or even a special someone’s birthday. Leftovers of this cake can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days. If your cake gets a little dry, just pop into the microwave (be sure to remove decorations first) and warm for 10 seconds on a low heat. Serve with fresh cream or a generous scoop of ice cream – and serve as an Easter dessert!

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

425g butter, softened

175g caster sugar

3 organic free-range eggs

125g self-raising flour

50g cocoa powder, sifted

500g icing sugar

Few drops vanilla extract

200g dark chocolate, melted and cooled for 5 mins

Maltesers (optional) and flowers, to decorate

Method Heat oven to Mark 5/190°C.

Beat 175g butter and the caster sugar together until pale and fluffy. Gradually beat in the eggs and fold in the flour and cocoa powder.

Pour the mix into 2 greased and lined 20cm sandwich tins and bake for 20 mins, or until a skewer inserted into the middle of the cakes comes out clean. Cool for 5 mins, before turning out onto a wire rack to cool.

Beat together the remaining butter with the icing sugar and vanilla extract; divide between 2 bowls. Stir the dark chocolate into one of the bowls (reserving a little for drizzling).

Spread plain buttercream over the top of one cake and sandwich together with the other cake. Spread the chocolate buttercream on top of the cake, drizzle with the reserved chocolate and decorate.

Top tip for making Happy Easter cake Top tip: If you're in a baking mood this Easter, we've got a huge selection of Easter recipes for you to make for all the family to enjoy

