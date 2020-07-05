We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This spicy, smoky Harissa pulled chicken is a great get-ahead dish and it’s perfectly balanced thanks to the feta yogurt slaw.

Harissa pulled chicken is a great new dinner option for anyone who loves pulled pork. We have used rose Harissa paste, which gives the dish a lovely spicy, smoky undertone but experiment to find the Harissa paste you like most. Using chicken thighs keeps the meat succulent and flavoursome. All cooked in one pot, this is a great get-ahead dish and it’s perfectly designed for sharing. Although we have served it alongside the feta yogurt slaw in flatbreads, you could serve it with fluffy rice or try it as a jacket potato filling.

Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil

3tbsp Rose Harissa paste, we used Belazu

640g chicken thighs

227g chopped tomatoes

for the feta yogurt slaw:

100g feta

100g Greek yogurt

1 small red onion, thinly sliced into half moons

1 large carrot, cut into thin strips

½ white cabbage, thinly sliced

½ lemon juiced

to serve:

3tbsp chopped coriander

wraps or flatbreads

Method Preheat oven 180C/gas 4. Mix the olive oil and harissa paste and coat the chicken thighs. Leave to marinade for 20 mins, or ideally overnight.

Transfer the chicken to an oven-proof dish with a lid and pour in the tomatoes and mix together. Cook covered for 1hour. Then increase the oven to 200C/gas 6, remove the lid and cook for 20mins.

Place the feta on a sheet of tin toil and drizzle with a little olive oil. Wrap up the parcel and cook for 10mins until soft and bubbling. In a small bowl mix the hot feta with the Greek yogurt and lemon juice. Season, then mix with the onion, carrot and cabbage.

When the chicken is cooked, remove the thighs and use two forks to shred.

If the sauce is too watery, place on the hob and reduce. Whisk in 1tbsp plain flour until thickened.

Mix the pulled chicken back into the sauce and heat the flatbreads or wraps according to packet instructions. Serve the pulled chicken with some slaw, the flatbreads and some freshly chopped coriander.

Top tip for making Harissa pulled chicken with feta yogurt slaw Try this pulled chicken as a jacket potato topping too!

