Hazelnut butter with chocolate and coconut is a far healthier alternative to smothering your toast in chocolate spread. Chocolate and hazelnut is a winning flavour combination in this vegan recipe, and this delicious spread makes it guilt free! Cacao powder is a raw, unprocessed form of chocolate, made up of the solids that are formed after taking out cacao butter in the chocolate making process. To make this delicious chocolate and hazelnut butter vegan, add in the maple syrup instead of honey.

Hazelnuts are naturally high in vitamin E, which is fantastic for maintaining healthy nails, hair and skin, making sure they are well moisturised and your hair stays glossy. As well as vitamin E, hazelnuts are also high in vitamin B that helps maintain a health metabolism. Many shop bought spreads contain palm oil, a leading cause of rainforest destruction, but my making your own you can cut out palm oil and any other nasty additives.

We’ve used coconut oil which helps to give this spread a smooth texture, and adds a hint of coconut to the flavour. This hazelnut butter is a delicious way to make sure your kids don’t start their day with a sugar rush. Try spreading this chocolate and hazelnut butter on toast with banana for a healthy breakfast, drizzling it on pancakes, blending into a smoothie, or even just eating it with a spoon!

Ingredients 300g hazelnuts

50g cacao powder

1-2tbsp maple syrup or honey, to taste

1tbsp melted coconut oil

Method In a food processor, blend the hazelnuts until they release oil and form a smooth and glossy paste.

Add in the cacao, coconut oil, and either the maple syrup or the honey, and blend again until smooth and all of the ingredients are incorporated. Add a pinch of salt to balance the flavour, if you like.

