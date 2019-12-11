Healthy banana bread is always a great bake when you want a treat for breakfast that’s still good for you, or even if you want a mid morning snack with a cuppa. This healthy banana bread recipe is vegan too, as well as gluten free, so you can have it if you follow a vegan diet as well, just make sure the chocolate you use is vegan. To make this healthy banana bread, you’ll need about 10 mins to prepare and then all you have to do is pop it in the oven and let it cook for 50 mins, or until this gluten free banana bread is cooked through and golden on top.

This healthy recipe for banana bread makes one medium loaf, which will serve about six people. Madeleine says: ‘We all love banana loaf but I’ve taken this up a notch by adding peanut butter. Oh yes, bananas are a great source of energy, but did you know they can also help you to sleep? Whenever I want a really good night’s sleep I’ll munch on this loaf because bananas contain trytophan, an amino acid that helps the body to produce serotonin. It calms and relaxes you, which is essential for glowing skin!’ So if you’re looking for a delicious gluten free banana bread, this recipe is just the thing.

Ingredients coconut oil, for greasing (optional)

80ml maple syrup

3 ripe bananas, mashed

100g coconut oil, melted

1tsp vanilla extract

80g coconut sugar

200g spelt flour or gluten-free flour

1tbsp chia seeds

1tsp baking powder

½tsp bicarbonate of soda

pinch of salt

150g good-quality dark chocolate, chopped into small chunks or chips

125g peanut butter or almond butter

Method Preheat the oven to 170C. Grease a loaf tin with coconut oil or line with baking paper.

Put the maple syrup, mashed banana, coconut oil, vanilla and sugar in a large bowl and mix well. In another bowl, stir together the flour, chia seeds, baking powder, bicarb and salt. Tip the flour mixture into the wet mixture in the first bowl and stir together well.

Pour a quarter of the batter into the prepared loaf tin, then sprinkle a quarter of the chocolate chips over and dot a quarter of the nut butter on top in teaspoons. Repeat this layering with the rest of the mixture.

Bake in the oven for 50 minutes until just cooked through and golden on top. You want this cake to be moist. Remove from the loaf tin and leave to cool on a wire rack, then slice and enjoy.