We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Healthy flapjacks are a great snack to have around the house for when you want a treat but are trying to be good.

This healthy flapjack recipe is vegan and doesn’t contain any refined sugar, so you won’t get a sugar crash afterwards! These vegan flapjacks bars are crunchy, sweet and slightly salty all at the same time – plus they rich in protein too because of the nuts.

Packed with good energy and brilliant for a breakfast on the go, or a delicious snack, these healthy flapjacks have an orange flavour which is divine with the toasted nuts.

These easy protein flapjacks, that are also sugar-free, will keep in the fridge for a week, so you can make a big batch and keep them as a healthy snack to have at hand, but bear in mind they are best enjoyed straight from the fridge because of their soft texture.

If you’re feeling adventurous when making these protein flapjacks, you can play around with new combinations of nuts, seeds and dried fruit to make new variations of this healthy flapjack recipe.

Perhaps try adding some almond extract instead of the orange zest to these protein flapjacks? Or some dried apple in place of the goji berries to go well with the cinnamon? Ground ginger is always delicious, too. We bet these healthy flapjacks will become your new favourite snack!

Ingredients 1 1/3 cup mixed nuts (we used hazelnuts and walnuts)

1/3 cup mixed seeds (we used chia, sunflower and pumpkin)

1/2 cup jumbo oats

pinch of ground cinnamon

pinch of salt

1/3 cup coconut oil

2 heaped tablespoons goji berries

4-5 medjool dates (depending on size and sweetness preference), stoned and roughly chopped

vanilla extract

zest of 1 orange

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Toast the nuts on a baking tray for 3 minutes. This is absolutely crucial for the overall flavour! It also helps to dry out the nuts and give the bites a crunchier texture. Add the seeds and continue toasting for 2 more minutes.

Allow the nuts and seeds to cool slightly, then tip them into a food processor and add the oats, cinnamon and salt.

Warm the coconut oil in a small saucepan, then add the goji berries and dates and let them soften. Add the vanilla extract and the orange zest. It’s key that the dried fruit softens in the warming oil, as this will enable it to be blitzed to a finer paste, which will therefore bind the bites much better – the dates, goji berries and coconut oil are the ‘glue’ to these raw bites.

Add this warm mixture to the food processor and blend well. Now wait 5 minutes and then blitz again. It will blitz more finely once cooler.

Line a suitable airtight food container or small baking tray with greaseproof paper. I used a mid-size one that was 21 x 14cm. Tip in the mixture and flatten well. The key here is to really press and flatten the top of the flapjack. If it’s not pressed enough it won’t stick together. You can even use the palm of your hand here to add some pressure! Cover and chill in the fridge for at least 4 hours, but ideally overnight.

If you would like to add a chocolate topping, combine 6 tbsp coconut oil with 5 tbsp cacao powder and 2 tbsp maple syrup. Mixed over a low heat and stir to remove any lumps, then simply pour over the top and leave to cool!

Click to rate ( 45 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week