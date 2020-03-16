Healthy muffins are a great way to get your day started and these healthy banana muffins are the best!

You can prepare these healthy muffins in advance. Just bake a batch and then grab one when you need for an on-the-go snack or quick breakfast. Kids will also love these healthy banana muffins as a treat too – it will definitely make their day.

This easy and healthy breakfast muffin recipe only takes 5 mins to prep and then another 30 mins to bake. So you don’t need to spend a long time in the kitchen to have a tasty treat first thing in the morning! These healthy banana muffins are perfect if you want to start your day with a treat that’s still good for you, as they don’t contain any refined sugar, and no white flour – just fibre-packed oats, naturally sweet bananas and dried black mulberries, with a hint of cinnamon.

Ren Kroes, author of the recipe, says: ‘Don’t be fooled by their sweetness: these muffins pack a serious power breakfast punch. I usually make about 10 of these at a time so I can eat them as a snack or take them with me for breakfast during the week. When I do take one to go, I’ll pick up a tasty coffee on my way to enjoy with it. Happiness! This recipe calls for mulberries, but you could just as easily use apple chunks, blueberries, or even jam, if you prefer. These muffins are also a tasty, fun, nutritious breakfast for kids.’

Ingredients 100g whole oats

1tsp baking powder

2 ripe bananas

3 eggs

2 tsps ground cinnamon

2 tsps pure vanilla extract

pinch of salt

100g dried black mulberries

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C. Place liners in 10 cups of a muffin tin. Combine all the ingredients, except the mulberries, in the blender and process until smooth.

Pour the mixture into a bowl and add the mulberries. Stir well. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the mixture into each of the lined muffin cups.

Bake for 30 minutes. Have a look at them every now and then to make sure they don’t brown too much or too quickly.

