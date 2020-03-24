The kids are going to get a big surprise when you cut into this hidden Easter bunny loaf cake this Easter.

This hidden Easter bunny loaf is such a lovely Easter cake. It’s the perfect cake to put a smile on someone’s face, especially if you’re having guests round over the Easter period. It’ll really impress friends and family. You’ll be surprised just how easy it is to make and although there’s a bit of waiting involved, whilst your cake is baking, you can sit back with a cup of tea and relax! The vanilla sponge on the outside and the chocolate rabbit hidden inside makes a delicious combo. It’ll take around 30 mins to prep this cake and then about 2hrs to bake in total. Kids and grown-ups will be really surprised by the chocolate bunny hiding in the hidden Easter bunny loaf cake. The perfect Easter recipe for kids!

Watch how to make Hidden Easter bunny loaf

Ingredients For the chocolate loaf

125g butter, softened

125g golden caster sugar

2 large eggs

1tsp vanilla extrac

t 100g self-raising flour

40g cocoa

1-2tbsp milk

For the vanilla loaf

175g butter, softened

175g golden caster sugar

3 large eggs

2tsp vanilla extract

125g self-raising flour

1-2tbsp milk

For the decoration

3tbsp icing sugar

Method Heat the oven to 180C, gas 4. Grease and line a 2lb loaf tin with baking paper.

Cream together the butter and sugar until light. Add the eggs and vanilla, then fold through the flour and cocoa. Loosen with milk if needed.

Spoon into the tin and bake for 45-50 mins until the sponge is springy to the touch. Allow to cool on a wire rack. Once cooled, slice the cake into 6 and stamp out a rabbit shape from each.

Grease and line the tin and make the batter for the vanilla loaf in the same way.

Spread a third of the batter onto the base and sides of the cake tin. Line the chocolate rabbits along the base of the tin and spread over the vanilla mixture, making sure to get it all around the rabbits.

Bake for a further 45-50 mins, until a skewer comes out clean. Transfer to a wire rack and leave the cake to cool completely. Dust the top with icing sugar and serve.

Top tip for making Hidden Easter bunny loaf You can try using other hidden shapes - how about chicks, eggs or little lambs?

