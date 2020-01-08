Can you believe that these hoisin duck wraps take just 20 minutes to make? That’s much quicker than a takeaway and they’re cheaper and better for you too, at just 357 calories per serving. This recipe feeds two for a lunch, but you could quite easily double the portions for a family dinner.

Ingredients 2tsp sunflower oil

1 red pepper, deseeded and sliced

175g pack mini duck fillets

2tbsp hoisin sauce

1⁄2 cucumber, cut into strips

4-6 spring onions, cut into thin strips

1 Little Gem lettuce, shredded

2 flour tortilla wraps

Hoisin sauce and sliced spring onion, to serve

Method Heat the oil in a frying pan. Cook the peppers until they start to soften. Add the duck fillets to the pan and cook for 4-5 mins over a medium heat until the duck is just cooked. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the hoisin sauce.

Divide the cucumber, spring onion and lettuce between the wraps, placing them in the centre. Place the red pepper and spring onion on top, then roll up the wraps. Cut each wrap in half and serve with extra hoisin sauce for dipping, with spring onion on top.

Top tip for making Hoisin duck wraps To make this dish vegetarian, use a selection of vegetables such as carrot and courgettes in place of the duck.

Click to rate ( 81 ratings) Sending your rating