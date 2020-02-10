We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Make your very own homemade hollandaise sauce by following this simple recipe. It doesn’t take much to make this thick and creamy sauce. A few sprigs of tarragon and a sprinkle of white peppercorns gives this sauce its delicious flavour. This recipe serves up to 4 people, depending on how much you use per person. It should only take you 15 mins to rustle up too. Pour onto poached salmon or fresh asparagus for a mouth-watering finish.

Ingredients 4tbsp white wine vinegar

A few sprigs of tarragon

A few white peppercorns

2 large egg yolks

125g butter, softened

Salt and ground white pepper

Method Pour the vinegar into a saucepan (not an aluminium pan) and add the tarragon and peppercorns. Bring the vinegar to the boil and boil rapidly until it’s reduced by about half, and then remove the pan from the heat.

Break the egg yolks into a bowl. Place the bowl over a pan of simmering water and strain the vinegar into the egg yolks and whisk together.

Tip: If sauce overheats and appears to separate, remove the bowl from over the hot water and whisk in 1 tbsp cold water. If that doesn’t work, try whisking another egg yolk in a clean bowl and gradually whisk the separated sauce into it.

Top tip for making Hollandaise sauce You can keep leftover Hollandaise sauce for up to 2 days in the fridge.

Click to rate ( 13 ratings) Sending your rating