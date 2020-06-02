We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hearty homemade beans on toast makes a great breakfast or brunch. This simple recipe takes baked beans and takes them to the next level. They don’t even take long to make and ready in only 20 mins, so they’ll fast become a family favourite.

This recipe is so easy to make with storecupboard ingredients, which means you can knock it up in no time at all any day of the week. They’re great when you’re stuck for fresh ingredients and you need a quick fix for a hungry family.

Homemade baked beans on toast is the perfect meal to serve up for brunch. Plus if you’re trying to be healthy counting calories, a portion of these beans work out at only 382 calories per serving.

Ingredients 1tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

150g baby cherry tomatoes

400g tin butter beans, drained

415g tin Heinz Five Beanz in tomato sauce

Handful parsley

4 slices buttered toast

Method Gently heat the olive oil in a large frying pan with the onion and garlic for 5 mins, until softened.

Quarter the cherry tomatoes and tip into the pan. Gently cook down for 5 mins, then stir through the butter beans and Heinz Five Beanz and continue cooking for 3-4 mins.

Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, then stir through the parsley. Pour the bean mixture over hot buttered toast and serve.

Top tip for making Homemade beans on toast Add 2tbsp BBQ sauce to give this a Texan twist - and if you want to leave out the toast, you can serve it as a side to roast chicken or any barbecued meat!

