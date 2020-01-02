Our homemade burger recipe is a real winner! Homemade beef burgers are much tastier than shop-bought, plus they’re a lot more simple, easy and quick to make that you might think. All you need to do is combine a little mince with some binding agents and a little flavouring. This homemade burger recipe only takes 20 minutes to prepare, so you really don’t have to spend that much time in the kitchen to make your homemade burgers from scratch. To make these delicious homemade burgers, you’ll only need six ingredients, so making them yourself won’t turn out a lot more expensive than buying them at the supermarket. You can use classic beef mince to make these burgers or replace it with turkey or pork for a lighter taste. If you’re a vegetarian or are cooking for someone who is veggie, you can also use vegetarian mince like Quorn as a meat substitute. Our homemade burger recipe is perfect for the BBQ or for a family meal – and if you make them from scratch, you know exactly what’s going in them! Homemade burgers can be cooked in the oven, under the grill, on the hob or even on the BBQ if the weather is nice. Sandwich your burger in between two soft crusty slices of bread or bun halves. Top your burger with fresh lettuce, slices tomatoes, red onion and a spread of relish. Adults and children alike will love these tasty homemade burgers and the best part is that they are healthier for you because you know exactly what’s in them!

Ingredients 500g good quality mince

Good pinch of oregano

1tsp salt

Pinch of black pepper

Handful of breadcrumbs

1 egg, lightly beaten

To serve:

Loaf of ciabatta or burger buns

Toppings of your choice

1 iceberg lettuce

4 medium tomatoes

Method Place all of the burger ingredients in a large bowl and mix together or whizz all the ingredients in a food processor until the mixture starts holding together.

Shape the burgers into round flat discs with wetted hands. To get perfectly round shapes, press the mixture into a metal pastry cutter. Don’t over-handle the burgers or they’ll be tough and dry when cooked.

Place the burgers on the barbecue or in a frying pan and cook until they’re done all the way through and there’s no pinkness in the middle. To check this, press down the top of a burger with a fish slice – if there are pink juices oozing out, then cook for a few more minutes.

Serve on a lightly toasted ciabatta with the toppings of your choice (we love onions, tomatoes, gherkins and cheese on our homemade burgers!).

Top tip for making Homemade burgers Top tip: The eggs and breadcrumbs aren't essential but will help bind the ingredients together.