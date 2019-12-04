Chicken nuggets are always a winner with the kids, but have you ever had a go at making homemade chicken nuggets yourself?

No one will be able to resist the smell of fresh, homemade chicken nuggets frying in a delicious light and crisp batter. You can add your own spices and herbs to make the recipe to suit your own cooking style. Pair with sweet potato wedges and a crunchy salad for a healthy addition. These homemade nuggets will serve a family of four, and you can even double up on your ingredients and store leftovers in the freezer to use another day. A real kid pleaser!

Ingredients 75g plain flour

1 medium egg

beaten 100ml skimmed milk

1/2tsp onion salt 500g boneless

Skinless chicken breast

Salt and ground white pepper

Vegetable oil for deep frying

Method Sift 50g flour into a bowl and make a well in the centre. Add the egg and gradually blend in the milk to form a smooth batter. Season with the onion salt.

Cut the chicken into 3-4cm pieces and put in a bowl. Sift the remaining flour and some seasoning on top, and mix well until the chicken is dusted all over. Heat the oil in a deep fat fryer or a large saucepan to 180°C (365°F).

Pour the batter over the floured chicken and mix gently so that all the pieces are covered. Using tongs, lower 6 or 7 pieces of chicken into the hot oil and cook, turning occasionally, for about 7 mins until golden all over and cooked through. Drain on kitchen paper and keep warm whilst cooking the other pieces. Serve as soon as possible after frying accompanied with chips and salad if liked.

Top tip for making Homemade chicken nuggets If you like a 'kick' with your chicken, add 1tsp hot chilli powder to the batter, or try 2tsp mild curry powder for a light Indian-spiced flavour.

Click to rate ( 355 ratings) Sending your rating