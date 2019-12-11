Few things in life are more delicious than crispy, hot homemade chips - here's how to make them!

Homemade chips are the perfect side to so many dishes. Whether you love them crispy and crunchy or soft and chunky, skins on or skins off, the beautiful thing about making your own chips is you can cook them every which way you love.

Homemade chips are just the best dunked in mayo, ketchup – or best of all that delicious garlic mayo dip – otherwise known as aioli.

Love tatties? We’ve got loads more recipe ideas for delicious meals to make with the humble spud.

Ingredients 750g potatoes

Vegetable oil (around 500ml if you're frying)

Method If baking your fries, pre-heat your oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.

Wash and slice your potatoes. You can peel your potatoes if you want or leave the skin on for a more rustic feel.

Par-boil your potatoes in salted boiling water for around 5-10 mins until just soft.

If baking, toss the chips in vegetable oil, making sure they’re all covered and bake in the oven for 15-20 mins until golden brown and crispy.

If frying, fill a saucepan 3/4 full with vegetable oil and heat until bubbling. To test if the oil is hot enough, drop a small cube of bread into it – if it crisps up, it’s ready. Fry the chips in batches until golden and crispy and remove from the oil with a slotted spoon and place on some kitchen roll to absorb the leftover oil.

Sprinkle the chips with salt or herbs (we love rosemary) and serve.

Top tip for making Homemade chips Baking chips is healthier than frying but you won't get the same crispness as frying. You can fry with oil and a saucepan or in a deep fat fryer if you have one