Missing your favourite frozen coffee drink? This recipe will teach you how to make a frappuccino at home with just a kitchen blender and some basic ingredients.

This home frappuccino recipe from Dualit makes a delicious iced coffee treat, perfect for a warm afternoon or a quick start in the morning.

Frappuccinos from Starbucks are much-loved treats, coming in a huge variety of flavours. So don’t be afraid to experiment with this recipe. If you prefer your Starbucks frappuccinos sweeter than this one, add some honey, chocolate or fruit flavouring to your iced coffee.

This is an easy-to-make frappuccino iced coffee recipe that you can prepare quickly, so makes a perfect replacement to your classic coffee when the weather gets hotter.

Ingredients 8 x milk ice cubes (prepare these overnight)

Double espresso

2 tsp of your favourite syrup

Whipped cream, optional to serve

Chocolate powder, optional to serve

Method Place 8 milk ice cubes into a blender and add the double espresso. Add in 2 tsp of your favourite syrup.

Blend all the ingredients together. Pour into a glass and enjoy! Add whipped cream on top and dust with chocolate powder to serve, if desired.

Top tip for making Homemade frappuccino Drizzle chocolate sauce or honey to the top of your frappuccino for an extra twist of sweetness

