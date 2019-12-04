Trending:

makes:

Skill:

easy

Cost:

cheap

Prep:

5 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 51 kCal 3%
Fat 6.5g 9%
  -  Saturates 1.1g 6%

This easy homemade pesto recipe shows you exactly how classic pesto is made and only takes 5 mins to rustle up. This pesto can be used in different ways, the most popular is with pasta. You can also use it as a sauce for grilled fish or meat and it is delicious when stirred into soups or crushed potatoes. Swap that classic tomato pizza sauce for pesto instead for a flavour-packed meal. The pine nuts, basil and Parmesan make a delicious combination. This sauce will last up to 1 week in an airtight container in the fridge.

Ingredients

  • 100g basil leaves
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 50g toasted pine nuts
  • 50g Pecorino or Parmesan, freshly grated
  • 8tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • a squeeze of fresh lemon

Method

  • Put all the ingredients in a food processor with salt and pepper and blitz to form a rough paste.

  • To keep it for another day, spoon the pesto into a jar then spoon a little oil on top to preserve it for longer. Cover and keep in the fridge. Use within 1 week.

  • Stir through pasta, drizzle over chicken or spread on salmon fillets – it goes with anything!

Top tip for making Homemade pesto

Variations:Use parsley or mint, or a mixture of herbs, or rocket, spinach, or peas or beans. Make with chilli and coriander or red peppers and chilli.

