This easy homemade pesto recipe shows you exactly how classic pesto is made and only takes 5 mins to rustle up. This pesto can be used in different ways, the most popular is with pasta. You can also use it as a sauce for grilled fish or meat and it is delicious when stirred into soups or crushed potatoes. Swap that classic tomato pizza sauce for pesto instead for a flavour-packed meal. The pine nuts, basil and Parmesan make a delicious combination. This sauce will last up to 1 week in an airtight container in the fridge.

Love pesto? We’ve got loads more delicious pesto recipes right here!

Watch how to make Homemade pesto

Ingredients 100g basil leaves

2 garlic cloves

50g toasted pine nuts

50g Pecorino or Parmesan, freshly grated

8tbsp extra virgin olive oil

a squeeze of fresh lemon

Method Put all the ingredients in a food processor with salt and pepper and blitz to form a rough paste.

To keep it for another day, spoon the pesto into a jar then spoon a little oil on top to preserve it for longer. Cover and keep in the fridge. Use within 1 week.

Stir through pasta, drizzle over chicken or spread on salmon fillets – it goes with anything!

Top tip for making Homemade pesto Variations:Use parsley or mint, or a mixture of herbs, or rocket, spinach, or peas or beans. Make with chilli and coriander or red peppers and chilli.