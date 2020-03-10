While homemade tagliatelle recipes may vary, few chefs would disagree that the art of making fresh pasta from scratch ranks highly in the joys of cooking.

Most would agree that the difference in flavour compared to dried durum wheat pasta, is exceptional.

Ever had a go at making pasta from scratch? It’s definitely worth the effort! This homemade tagliatelle recipe shows you how to make delicious pasta at home. It’s a great way to introduce children to the kitchen too, as they help getting their hands into the wet mixture then rolling and stretching out the dough into stringy strands.

There are so many tagliatelle recipes you can try once you’ve made this homemade tagliatelle too. Think creamy salmon and spinach, red pesto and everyone’s favourite – a classic carbonara with bacon.

Ingredients 400g plain flour, preferably '00' flour

pinch of salt

4 eggs

1tsp olive oil

Method Blend the flour, salt, eggs and olive oil together in a food processor to form a dough.

Put the dough onto a floured surface and begin to knead lightly. Roll out as thinly as possible a rolling pin or a pasta machine if you have one and cut the dough into thin strips lengthways. Lightly dust the pasta with flour and set aside to dry slightly.

When ready to use, bring a large pan of water to boil rapidly, at a little salt to the water and drop the tagliatelle in and allow to float to the top. This should take no more than 2-3mins. Serve.

Top tip for making Homemade tagliatelle Fresh egg pasta takes very little time to cook so watch over the cooking pasta to be sure it doesn’t overcook. Pasta should have bite; al dente.

Click to rate ( 937 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week