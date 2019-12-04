This easy Cornflakes cakes recipe is the perfect treat to make with the kids. You will only need to use four ingredients to make this crunchy variation on the chocolate Cornflake cake.

This Cornflakes cakes recipe is so simple, that your kids could give you a little help in the kitchen and learn how to make them! This recipe will take only 20 mins to make and serves between 6-8 people, so it’s perfect if you just want an after-school treat. These Cornflake cakes are so easy to make, the kids can definitely get involved in measuring, mixing and spooning the mixture, as well as trying them afterwards – but you won’t have to ask them to help on this! These cakes are a great, budget choice for bake sales too as they’re quick to make, you don’t need that many ingredients and they’re cheap to produce too – so you can get a nifty profit for charity.

Love baking? We’ve got loads more delicious cake recipe ideas here!

Ingredients 3tbsp butter

1 cup of sugar

1tbsp honey

4 cups of cornflakes

Method Preheat oven to 150°C.

Heat butter, sugar and honey in a small saucepan till frothy, remove from heat.

Add cornflakes and mix well.

Spoon into patty cake cases and bake for 10 mins. Enjoy!