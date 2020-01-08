Trending:

serves:

4

Skill:

easy

Cost:

cheap

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 481 kCal 24%
Fat 9g 13%
  -  Saturates 2g 10%

Sticky chicken makes such a great dinner option as it’s super tasty but is a relatively cheap form of protein – so it’s great for filling up the whole family. This recipe uses honey, ginger and soy sauce to create a really tangy marinade that you’ll absolutely love. Served up with brown basmati rice, spring onions and tenderstem broccoli, this dinner option is full of different textures and provides a healthy mix of ingredients that are perfect for a mid-week treat that you’ll want to try again and again. What’s more, this recipe serves four people and is ready in under 30 minutes, so it’s a great one to turn to when you’ve had a long day and want something you can whip up in a flash. You can make this one ahead too as this chicken dish is suitable for freezing.

Ingredients

  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 5cm piece of ginger
  • 5tbsp low-salt soy sauce
  • 3tbsp runny honey
  • 1½ tbsp rice wine vinegar or cider vinegar
  • 1½ tbsp toasted sesame oil
  • 4 skinless chicken breasts, halved
  • 200g brown basmati rice
  • 1 bunch spring onions, trimmed
  • 200g Tenderstem broccoli
  • Handful of coriander, chopped
  • 2tsp sesame seeds

Method

  • To make this chicken recipe, heat the oven to 180°C or Gas Mark 4. Grate the garlic and ginger into a large freezer bag, add the soy sauce, honey, vinegar, sesame oil and chicken breast pieces.

  • Shake well and set aside to marinate.

  • Rinse and cook the basmati rice according to pack instructions.

  • Meanwhile, tip the chicken and sauce into a roasting tray and cook for 15-18 mins, until cooked through.

  • Add the spring onions and tenderstem broccoli for the final 3 mins of cooking.

  • Scatter with coriander and sesame seeds.

  • Serve with the drained, rinsed rice.

