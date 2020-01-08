Sticky chicken makes such a great dinner option as it’s super tasty but is a relatively cheap form of protein – so it’s great for filling up the whole family. This recipe uses honey, ginger and soy sauce to create a really tangy marinade that you’ll absolutely love. Served up with brown basmati rice, spring onions and tenderstem broccoli, this dinner option is full of different textures and provides a healthy mix of ingredients that are perfect for a mid-week treat that you’ll want to try again and again. What’s more, this recipe serves four people and is ready in under 30 minutes, so it’s a great one to turn to when you’ve had a long day and want something you can whip up in a flash. You can make this one ahead too as this chicken dish is suitable for freezing.

Ingredients 2 garlic cloves

5cm piece of ginger

5tbsp low-salt soy sauce

3tbsp runny honey

1½ tbsp rice wine vinegar or cider vinegar

1½ tbsp toasted sesame oil

4 skinless chicken breasts, halved

200g brown basmati rice

1 bunch spring onions, trimmed

200g Tenderstem broccoli

Handful of coriander, chopped

2tsp sesame seeds

Method To make this chicken recipe, heat the oven to 180°C or Gas Mark 4. Grate the garlic and ginger into a large freezer bag, add the soy sauce, honey, vinegar, sesame oil and chicken breast pieces.

Shake well and set aside to marinate.

Rinse and cook the basmati rice according to pack instructions.

Meanwhile, tip the chicken and sauce into a roasting tray and cook for 15-18 mins, until cooked through.

Add the spring onions and tenderstem broccoli for the final 3 mins of cooking.

Scatter with coriander and sesame seeds.

Serve with the drained, rinsed rice.

Click to rate ( 43 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week