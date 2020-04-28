We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Honeycomb chocolate chunks are an indulgent, nostalgic homemade sweet surprise that the whole family will love. These shards of golden, crunchy honeycomb dipped in milk chocolate feel like such a treat thanks to their warm colour, moreish texture and sweet finish.

Making honeycomb chocolate chunks isn’t nearly as difficult as you might think. For this honeycomb recipe you just need four ingredients. This simple honeycomb recipe can also be whipped up in minutes!

The key to making these delicious chocolate chunks is getting the sugar nice and hot before adding the bicarbonate of soda. You will need a sugar thermometer at home to cook this recipe. If the sugar isn’t hot enough when you add the bicarbonate of soda the finished honeycomb will be a little bit soft and soggy, not delicious and crunchy. If you prefer you can always swap the coating for dark chocolate, which will bring the overall sweetness of the recipe down a little, giving a more grown-up flavour finish.

This simple honeycomb recipe makes the perfect edible homemade gift too. Simply pack into a tin lined with greaseproof paper and tie up with string. The chunks will keeps well once enrobed in sweet chocolate. Add a tag or some ribbon and squirrel away for some little presents for your favourite friends and family. They’re sure to love it, and will love the effort you’ve gone to give them a handmade present.

Ingredients 250g caster sugar

6tbsp golden syrup

2tsp bicarbonate of soda

225g milk chocolate

Method Line a 22x24cm baking tray with greaseproof paper.

Add the caster sugar and golden syrup to a large pan and heat gently until it reaches 160C on a sugar thermometer.

Add the bicarbonate of soda and mix quickly.

Tip into the baking tray and leave to cool and harden.

Once the honeycomb has set use a knife to break the honeycomb into irregular chunks.

Melt the chocolate and dip each piece of honeycomb into it. Leave on a baking tray to set.

Top tip for making Honeycomb chocolate chunks Make sure to cover the honeycomb well if leaving overnight before covering in chocolate, air will soften the honeycomb and you’ll lose that signature crunch.

Click to rate ( 33 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week