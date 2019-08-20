Hot croissant ring cake is easy to make using ready-to-roll pastry and warm spices in a ring tin. The warm pastry is soft and doughy, bejeweled with dried fruit and coated with a sweet glaze.
Ingredients
- For this Easter recipeyou will need:
- 10g softened butter
- 3 x (6x42g) Jus-Roll ready-made croissant dough
- 3tbsp apricot jam
- 1tsp ground cinnamon
- 1tsp ground mixed spice
- 175g mixed dried fruit
Method
Heat oven to 220C/gas mark 7. Grease a ring or Bundt tin with butter.
Unroll each pack of croissant dough and lay together on your work surface. Pinch together the dough.
In a small pan, melt the apricot jam with the spices and 1tbsp water. Brush the mix over the pastry and scatter over the dried fruits. Roll up the dough to create a long roll and cut into 4cm pieces. Place each roll into the greased tin and pack in tightly to create a ring.
Bake in the oven for 20-25 mins until puffed up and golden. Allow to cool for 5 mins in the tin and turn out onto a lipped plate to catch any sauce.
In a small bowl, whisk the icing sugar and 1tbsp water to create a thick glaze. Roughly chop the Mini Eggs and set aside.
To decorate, drizzle over the icing and scatter with the chopped Mini Eggs.
Top tip for making Hot croissant ring cake
