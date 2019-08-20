Heat oven to 220C/gas mark 7. Grease a ring or Bundt tin with butter.

Unroll each pack of croissant dough and lay together on your work surface. Pinch together the dough.

In a small pan, melt the apricot jam with the spices and 1tbsp water. Brush the mix over the pastry and scatter over the dried fruits. Roll up the dough to create a long roll and cut into 4cm pieces. Place each roll into the greased tin and pack in tightly to create a ring.

Bake in the oven for 20-25 mins until puffed up and golden. Allow to cool for 5 mins in the tin and turn out onto a lipped plate to catch any sauce.

In a small bowl, whisk the icing sugar and 1tbsp water to create a thick glaze. Roughly chop the Mini Eggs and set aside.