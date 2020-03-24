This mouth-watering hot cross bun bread and butter pudding is so easy to make at home and is the ultimate Easter dessert.

Our easy hot cross bun bread and butter pudding recipe is delicious and a favourite with our GoodtoKnow users come Easter time. Try this as Easter alternative to plain old bread and butter pudding and use up leftover hot cross buns in the process. This recipe serves 4 people and will take 50 mins to prepare and bake. It’s a great way of using up other leftover foods you might have over the Easter holidays too including milk, cream and eggs. This delicious hot cross buns pudding is ideal for serving on Easter Sunday. The whole family will just love tucking into this mouth-watering Easter dessert.

Ingredients For this Easter recipeyou will need:

4 slices hot cross bun loaf or 4 hot cross buns, sliced in half

2 medium eggs

1/2tsp vanilla extract

15g (1/2oz) caster sugar

25g (1oz) butter

300ml (1/2 pint) milk

150ml (1/4 pt) single cream

1tsp finely grated lemon zest

Method Pre heat oven to 180°C /350°F /Gas Mark 4. Grease a 1 litre baking dish with a little of the butter.

Spread the slices of loaf with the remaining butter and cut them in half diagonally. Arrange them in the prepared dish.

Whisk the vanilla extract, sugar and eggs together.

Gently heat the milk and cream in a pan until warm, then remove from the heat and add the egg mixture. Stir until the sugar has dissolved.

Strain the warm egg mixture over the loaf in the baking dish and leave to soak for 15-20 minutes.

Sprinkle the lemon zest over the surface of the pudding.

Transfer the baking dish to the pre-heated oven and bake for 25-30 mins until puffed up and golden brown. Serve at once.

Top tip for making Hot cross bun bread and butter pudding You can also make chocolate hot cross bun bread and butter pudding! Find the recipe on the site by searching 'Chocolate hot cross bread and butter pudding'.

