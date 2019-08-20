In a bowl, mix together the flour, yeast, sugar, salt, cinnamon, grated orange zest, mixed peel and sultanas.

Add this to the pan in the breadmaker. Add in the butter, beaten egg and water.

Set to a programme for a small or standard loaf, with raisins, on the breadmaker, and turn on.

Meanwhile, mix up the glaze. Combine the sugar with the hot water until the sugar is dissolved, set aside with a pastry brush, ready for when the loaf is cooked.

To make the topping, mix the flour, sugar and water together, and have ready in a piping bag with a thin nozzle.