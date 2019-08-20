A twist on the traditional Good Friday treat, use a breadmaker to make this hot cross bun loaf and enjoy with your evening cuppa.
Ingredients
- For this Easter recipe
- you will need:
- For the dough
- :
- 400g premium white very strong bread flour
- ½ x 7g easy bake yeast sachet
- 3tbsp light muscovado sugar
- 1tsp salt
- 4tsp ground cinnamon
- Grated zest of 2 oranges
- 50g chopped mixed peel
- 100g mixed dried vine fruits, e.g. sultanas, currants
- 30g butter
- 1 egg, beaten
- 100ml water
- For the glaze
- :
- 3tbsp sugar
- 3tbsp hot water
- For the topping
- :
- 3tbsp plain flour
- 2tbsp sugar
- 3tbsp water
Method
In a bowl, mix together the flour, yeast, sugar, salt, cinnamon, grated orange zest, mixed peel and sultanas.
Add this to the pan in the breadmaker. Add in the butter, beaten egg and water.
Set to a programme for a small or standard loaf, with raisins, on the breadmaker, and turn on.
Meanwhile, mix up the glaze. Combine the sugar with the hot water until the sugar is dissolved, set aside with a pastry brush, ready for when the loaf is cooked.
To make the topping, mix the flour, sugar and water together, and have ready in a piping bag with a thin nozzle.
When the bread is cooked, turn out of the pan, and immediately brush with the glaze thinly. Pipe the topping on in a cross shape, or alternatively in a crisscross pattern, making several small crosses. To serve, slice and spread with butter.
Top tip for making Hot cross bun loaf
