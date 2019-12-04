Learn how to make breadcrumbs with our simple and easy step by step recipe.

Instead of buying breadcrumbs in a tub or packet, why not make your own? Turning leftover bread into breadcrumbs and using in another recipe is a great way to make the most of your food and not to waste any either. Plus rather than wasting money on throwing away old bread and buying shop-made breadcrumbs, you’re killing two birds with one stone by saving money and being good the environment.

Breadcrumbs are ideal for covering fish, chicken and other meats to give it a crispy, golden crunch once cooked. They can also be also used in sweet recipes too like a treacle tart to add a satisfying texture to each bite. Or use them to help bind together fresh homemade burger patties – you’ll save on the amount of fat and calories and you can add whatever flavours you like to the burger. Try mixing in Italian herbs or some smoked paprika or chilli flakes – yum!

Once you’ve learnt how to make breadcrumbs, you can store them in the fridge but make sure to use them within a couple of days. If you need them for longer pop into an airtight bag or container, label and leave in the freezer until needed.

Ingredients 50 g (2oz) day-old bread (white or wholemeal)

15 g (½ oz) chopped hazelnuts, optional

Method Place the bread into a processor and process into fine fresh breadcrumbs. (For dried breadcrumbs, toast the bread first). You could also try grating the bread to make fine breadcrumbs if you don’t have a food processor.

Add the nuts and process again to mix together.

Use the fresh breadcrumbs in our sweet or savoury recipes like chicken goujons or treacle tart. Store fresh breadcrumbs in the freezer and use them as and when.

Top tip for making How to make breadcrumbs Stale bread makes the best breadcrumbs and freezing the bread before processing it makes it easier to turn it into breadcrumbs.

