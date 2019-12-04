If you want to know how to make cheese sauce then this easy recipe will show you how. Cheese sauce is perfect tossed through fresh penne, baked with cauliflower to make a classic cauliflower cheese or drizzled over your favourite steak recipe for a cheesy finish. Whichever way you plan on serving your cheese sauce, follow our step-by-step video recipe above or use our simple method below. You’ll have this creamy wonder made in no time.

Ingredients 1 sliced onion

Salt and pepper

425ml milk

Parsley stalks

1 bay leaf

10 black peppercorns

40g butter

20g plain flour

20g cheese

Pinch of nutmeg

Method Add cold milk into pan. Next add onion, bay leaf, parsley stalks, peppercorns and stir. Bring to simmering point and cook on a low heat for 5 minute. Drain the mixture through a sieve and transfer milk back into measuring jug

Put pan on low heat and add in butter until it melts then add the flour. Stir until it forms a thick past. Keep stirring for roughly 5 minutes so that it doesn’t stick to pan.

Take off heat and stir in small amounts of milk slowly – use a whisk to remove any lumps. Transfer pan back to heat and cook for another 5 minutes while the sauce thickens.

Turn heat down, season with salt and pepper. Add the cheese and grate in a pinch of nutmeg

Finally add more salt and pepper and continue to stir until it becomes a smooth sauce

Top tip for making How to make cheese sauce You can make cheese sauce with plain milk rather than infused milk if you'd rather

