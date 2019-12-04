If you want to know how to make cheese sauce then this easy recipe will show you how. Cheese sauce is perfect tossed through fresh penne, baked with cauliflower to make a classic cauliflower cheese or drizzled over your favourite steak recipe for a cheesy finish. Whichever way you plan on serving your cheese sauce, follow our step-by-step video recipe above or use our simple method below. You’ll have this creamy wonder made in no time.
Ingredients
- 1 sliced onion
- Salt and pepper
- 425ml milk
- Parsley stalks
- 1 bay leaf
- 10 black peppercorns
- 40g butter
- 20g plain flour
- 20g cheese
- Pinch of nutmeg
Method
Add cold milk into pan. Next add onion, bay leaf, parsley stalks, peppercorns and stir. Bring to simmering point and cook on a low heat for 5 minute. Drain the mixture through a sieve and transfer milk back into measuring jug
Put pan on low heat and add in butter until it melts then add the flour. Stir until it forms a thick past. Keep stirring for roughly 5 minutes so that it doesn’t stick to pan.
Take off heat and stir in small amounts of milk slowly – use a whisk to remove any lumps. Transfer pan back to heat and cook for another 5 minutes while the sauce thickens.
Turn heat down, season with salt and pepper. Add the cheese and grate in a pinch of nutmeg
Finally add more salt and pepper and continue to stir until it becomes a smooth sauce
Top tip for making How to make cheese sauce
You can make cheese sauce with plain milk rather than infused milk if you'd rather