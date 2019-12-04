Learn how to make rich gravy with our step by step video, which explains shows how to make easy chicken gravy using rested meat juices, cornflour and a stock cube.

Learning how to make gravy is easy – but making a gravy that’s full of the delicious meat flavours you’ve cooked with requires a couple of extra crucial steps. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can try making lamb gravy, beef gravy or turkey gravy following the same recipe but with different meat juices, depending on what you have cooked for your roast. This gravy recipe will serve between 6-8 people, so it’s a perfect recipe if you have the whole family over for a roast. And, it can be whipped up in just a few minutes just before you serve-up. The cornflour adds thickness to the gravy – and you can add as much as you like depending on your preference. Love a good roast dinner? Check out our recipes for the ultimate roast right here.

Ingredients Rested meat juices

2 tbsp cornflour

1 chicken stock cube

Method Scrape bottom of roasting tin to release all the caramelised bits and strain juices into a separating jug.

Pour juices into a measuring jug and make up to 500ml with boiling water.

Add stock cube and stir to dissolve.

Mix the cornflour with 3 tbsp water.

Pour the stock into a saucepan and bring to the boil.

Add the cornflour mixture to the boiling stock, stirring well with a whisk.

Simmer for 1-2 minutes then serve.

A handy tip when whipping up your homemade gravy is to add a teaspoon of horseradish or mustard if you want to give your gravy a kick. If you prefer thicker gravy, horseradish helps to thicken the juices. Leftovers can be frozen but must be defrosted and used within 1 month. Store in the fridge over night and make sure you reheat thoroughly before serving. So chuck out your Bisto gravy granules and Oxo cubes, because nothing beats homemade gravy. And, if you have guests with special requirements, take a look at our gluten-free gravy version - it's a real winner.