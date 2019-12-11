Learn how to make stollen with our simple recipe. Our recipe includes a step by step guide so that you can make your own this year, instead of having to buy one.

Here’s how to make stollen – the scrumptious marzipan-infused Christmas cake that’s impossible to resist. Homemade stollen always looks really impressive, yet it’s actually very simple to do. The classic ingredients of mixed dried fruit and fragrant marzipan combine to create one of our favourite Christmas time treats. It tastes divine sliced into generous portions and served alongside a good cup of tea over the festive period. Store your stollen loaf in an airtight container. Love cooking for the festive season? We’ve got loads more scrumptious Christmas recipes right here!

Ingredients 175g (6oz) dried mixed fruit

Finely grated rind of 1 lemon

2tbsp rum

350g (12oz) strong plain flour

Pinch salt

7g sachet fast action dried yeast

90g (3oz) butter, melted

150ml (¼ pint) warm milk

1 medium egg

175g (6oz) white marzipan

For the topping

15g (½ oz) butter, melted

Icing sugar to dredge

Baking sheet, buttered

Method Tip the dried fruit into a small bowl and add the lemon rind and rum. Stir the fruit, then cover the bowl. Leave the fruit for at least 2 hrs, or overnight.

To make the dough, tip the flour into a bowl and stir in the salt and yeast. Lightly beat together the butter, milk and egg and add to the flour mixture. Mix together to form a soft dough. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead it for 8-10 mins, until the dough is smooth and elastic.

Make a dip in the centre of the dough and pour in the fruit and any remaining juices in the bowl. Knead the fruit into the dough.

Roll the dough out to about 25 x 20cm (10 x 8in). Knead the marzipan to soften it and then roll it out into a long sausage shape, just slightly shorter than the dough. Place the marzipan on the dough, and then fold the dough over it. Bring the other side of the dough over into the centre, to give a slightly oval shape.

Place the stollen on a buttered baking sheet, and cover it with a lightly oiled piece of cling film. Leave in a warm place until the stollen has doubled in size.

Set the oven to a fairly hot gas mark 6 or 200°C. Bake the stollen, towards the top of the oven, for 20-30 mins, or until it sounds hollow when lifted off the baking sheet and tapped underneath.

Remove the stollen from the oven and slide it onto a wire rack. Immediately brush over the melted butter and heavily dredge it with icing sugar. Leave it to cool. The stollen will keep for up to 5-7 weeks if wrapped tightly in foil and stored in a cool place. Re-dust with icing sugar before serving.

Top tip for making How to make stollen The stollen may be wrapped in a freezer bag and frozen for up to 1 month. Allow it to defrost and re-dredge with icing sugar before serving.