Learn how to make vanilla custard with our quick and easy video recipe that shows how to make creamy vanilla flavoured custard in just 15 minutes.

It takes only 4 ingredients to make this classic too, with ingredients you may well already have in your cupboards and fridge! You should also be able to pick up a vanilla pod from your local supermarket, if you don’t have one to hand.

Watch our easy to follow recipe to make the perfect custard every time.

How to make vanilla custard:

Ingredients 1 vanilla pod

570ml whole milk and double cream (half and half, or use all milk)

4 egg yolks

2tbsp caster sugar

Method Split the vanilla pod in half and add to a saucepan with the milk and cream. Warm until almost at boiling point.

In a bowl whisk together the egg yolks and sugar.

Remove the vanilla pod, then briskly whisk the warm milk and cream into the egg yolks and sugar.

Pour the mixture back into the saucepan. Stir over a low heat until thickened (this will take around 5 minutes). It’s ready once the custard coats the back of a wooden spoon. Serve immediately.

Vanilla custard is always popular when it comes to puddings - whether you prefer to drizzle it over your favourite apple crumble, apple pie, or other much-loved desserts such as spotted dick, bread and butter pudding, or even a warm chocolate fudge cake. Pair it with your post Sunday roast desserts to please the whole family!

So learning how to make vanilla custard is a brilliantly useful recipe to have in your back pocket - and plus, it tastes so much better than the shop-bought stuff!

This simple vanilla custard recipe makes perfect custard every time. It'll take you just 15 minutes to whip up, including 5 minutes at the end to allow the custard to thicken. Depending on how thick you like your vanilla custard, you can choose how long you heat it for. You'll know it's ready when the vanilla custard coats the back of your wooden spoon. Expect silky, warm, comforting custard every time - our mouth is watering just thinking about it...

Leftovers from this 'how to make vanilla custard' recipe can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. And the recipe makes 1 pint of custard, which means it's ideal for sharing. We recommend bringing it out at dessert time after Sunday lunch, or on Christmas day.

