Want to know how to soft boil an egg that’s just perfect for dunking soldiers?

Our step-by-step video shows you how, so you never need go through that undercooked or overcooked egg disappointment again.

Here’s how to make the perfect soft boiled egg every time.

Watch how to make How to soft boil an egg video

Ingredients Saucepan of cold water

Slotted spoon

1 fresh egg

Teaspoon

Egg cup

Pin

Method Use the pin to pierce a hole in the bottom of the egg to stop it from splitting when it’s cooking.

Carefully place the egg into the pan of water, turn on the heat and bring the water up to a fast boil.

Once the water is boiling, time the boiled egg for exactly 4 mins.

After the 4 mins, take the egg out of the pan with the slotted spoon and place it into your egg cup.

Use a teaspoon to crack and take the top of the egg.

Top tip for making How to soft boil an egg video The secret to a really good egg is perfect timing so watch that clock!