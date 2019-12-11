Place 4 small pans over a medium heat and cover the base of each with a little olive oil. Add a clove of chopped garlic to each pan, and one of the four vegetables. The aubergine takes a little longer than the others, so start that first, if you like.

Cook the courgettes until tender, then turn up the heat a little to brown them lightly. The aubergine, when finished, should be completely soft and tender, almost creamy. The tomatoes should be wrinkled and sweet but still just about holding their shape. And the onions should be soft, sweet and lightly caramelised.