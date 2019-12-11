Celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall shows us how to make a simple ratatouille. Serve as a starter, on toast, with a jacket potato or with meat or fish.
Ingredients
- Olive oil
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 250g aubergine, cut into 2cm cubes
- 250g small courgettes, sliced 1cm thick
- 250g sweet cherry or sungold tomatoes, left whole
- 250g onions, in fairly thick slices
- A few basil leaves, torn
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Place 4 small pans over a medium heat and cover the base of each with a little olive oil. Add a clove of chopped garlic to each pan, and one of the four vegetables. The aubergine takes a little longer than the others, so start that first, if you like.
Cook the courgettes until tender, then turn up the heat a little to brown them lightly. The aubergine, when finished, should be completely soft and tender, almost creamy. The tomatoes should be wrinkled and sweet but still just about holding their shape. And the onions should be soft, sweet and lightly caramelised.
Season the vegetables towards the end of cooking and remove each pan from the heat when you are happy with it. When all the vegetables are ready, toss them gently together in a large pan and heat through for a few minutes, then add the torn basil leaves.
Top tip for making Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall’s ratatouille
Bruschetta (a slab of grilled bread rubbed with garlic and drizzled with olive oil) makes a good accompaniment if you're serving this dish as a starter.