Homemade hummus is a lot easier to make than you may think, especially with our quick and simple recipe. The traditional Middle Eastern dip (sometimes spelt houmous) has become popular all over the world and is just as delicious with a little bread on its own as it is in a freshly prepared kebab or served with lamb. With a simple chickpea base, our recipe is easy to whizz up in just three simple steps. We recommend using canned chickpeas but you can also use dried ones for hummus recipes, as long as you soak them in water overnight. Once you have the chickpeas ready, all you need to do is combine all the ingredients in a food processor until you have a purée. The garlic, lemon, cumin and paprika already give this quick and delicious homemade hummus plenty of flavour.

Watch how to make Hummus

Ingredients 200g canned chickpeas

2tbsp lemon juice

2 crushed garlic cloves

1tsp ground cumin

100ml tahini

4tbsp water

Method Drain the chickpeas and rinse.

Combine the chickpeas, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, salt, tahini, and water in a food processor, and whiz to a purée (creamy and thick sauce consistency).

Add more lemon juice, garlic, cumin or salt to taste. Turn out your hummus into a bowl, and make smooth with the back of a spoon. Drizzle over olive oil and scatter some sesame seeds to serve, if you like.

Top tip for making Hummus Alternatively you could use dried chickpeas and soak them in water overnight. To get the same amount of houmous use 110g (4oz) of dried chickpeas as they will absorb the water.