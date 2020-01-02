Chicken, bacon, cheese and BBQ sauce. Is there anything more enticing than hunter's chicken?
This super tasty Hunter’s chicken dish takes just 10 minutes to prepare, so is the perfect choice for a weekday meal. It’s also impressive enough to serve to friends during a relaxed dinner party – and kids love it too. We’ve served it with a fresh and flavoursome coleslaw but it goes equally well with mashed potato and a good helping of veg. If you want to make it even more of a treat, try changing the Gouda cheese for a mature cheddar.
Ingredients
- 4 chicken breasts
- 12 slices of pancetta
- 150g (5oz) grated gouda cheese
- For the BBQ sauce:
- 85g (3oz) tomato ketchup
- 1 clove of garlic, crushed
- 1/2tbsp white wine vinegar
- 1/2tbsp sweet paprika
- pinch of cayenne pepper
- For the coleslaw:
- 2 carrots, peeled into ribbons
- Half a small red cabbage, shredded
- Juice of 1 lime
- 4tbsp creme fraiche
- 3 spring onions, chopped
- 1tsp black sesame seeds
Method
Preheat the oven to 200C, Gas 5. Wrap 3 slices of pancetta around each chicken breast and bake in the oven for 25 mins.
Meanwhile, make the BBQ sauce by simply combining all the ingredients in a bowl and mix together.
Remove the chicken from the oven and spread over the BBQ sauce, top with the cheese and return to the oven for a further 5 mins.
To make the coleslaw: mix the carrot and red cabbage with the creme fraiche and lime juice, put into a serving bowl and top with the spring onions and sesame seeds.
Top tip for making Hunter’s chicken with bacon, cheese and BBQ sauce
In a hurry? You can also use shop bought BBQ sauce to save time.