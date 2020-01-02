Trending:

Hunter’s chicken with bacon, cheese and BBQ sauce recipe

Samuel Goldsmith
  • Gluten-free

serves:

4

Skill:

easy

Cost:

mid

Prep:

10 min

Cooking:

30 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 545 kCal 27%
Fat 29g 41%
  -  Saturates 15g 75%
Carbohydrates 15g 27%

Chicken, bacon, cheese and BBQ sauce. Is there anything more enticing than hunter's chicken?

This super tasty Hunter’s chicken dish takes just 10 minutes to prepare, so is the perfect choice for a weekday meal. It’s also impressive enough to serve to friends during a relaxed dinner party – and kids love it too. We’ve served it with a fresh and flavoursome coleslaw but it goes equally well with mashed potato and a good helping of veg. If you want to make it even more of a treat, try changing the Gouda cheese for a mature cheddar.

Ingredients

  • 4 chicken breasts
  • 12 slices of pancetta
  • 150g (5oz) grated gouda cheese
  • For the BBQ sauce:
  • 85g (3oz) tomato ketchup
  • 1 clove of garlic, crushed
  • 1/2tbsp white wine vinegar
  • 1/2tbsp sweet paprika
  • pinch of cayenne pepper
  • For the coleslaw:
  • 2 carrots, peeled into ribbons
  • Half a small red cabbage, shredded
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 4tbsp creme fraiche
  • 3 spring onions, chopped
  • 1tsp black sesame seeds

Method

  • Preheat the oven to 200C, Gas 5. Wrap 3 slices of pancetta around each chicken breast and bake in the oven for 25 mins.

  • Meanwhile, make the BBQ sauce by simply combining all the ingredients in a bowl and mix together.

  • Remove the chicken from the oven and spread over the BBQ sauce, top with the cheese and return to the oven for a further 5 mins.

  • To make the coleslaw: mix the carrot and red cabbage with the creme fraiche and lime juice, put into a serving bowl and top with the spring onions and sesame seeds.

Top tip for making Hunter’s chicken with bacon, cheese and BBQ sauce

In a hurry? You can also use shop bought BBQ sauce to save time.

