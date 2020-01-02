Chicken, bacon, cheese and BBQ sauce. Is there anything more enticing than hunter's chicken?

This super tasty Hunter’s chicken dish takes just 10 minutes to prepare, so is the perfect choice for a weekday meal. It’s also impressive enough to serve to friends during a relaxed dinner party – and kids love it too. We’ve served it with a fresh and flavoursome coleslaw but it goes equally well with mashed potato and a good helping of veg. If you want to make it even more of a treat, try changing the Gouda cheese for a mature cheddar.

Ingredients 4 chicken breasts

12 slices of pancetta

150g (5oz) grated gouda cheese

For the BBQ sauce:

85g (3oz) tomato ketchup

1 clove of garlic, crushed

1/2tbsp white wine vinegar

1/2tbsp sweet paprika

pinch of cayenne pepper

For the coleslaw:

2 carrots, peeled into ribbons

Half a small red cabbage, shredded

Juice of 1 lime

4tbsp creme fraiche

3 spring onions, chopped

1tsp black sesame seeds

Method Preheat the oven to 200C, Gas 5. Wrap 3 slices of pancetta around each chicken breast and bake in the oven for 25 mins.

Meanwhile, make the BBQ sauce by simply combining all the ingredients in a bowl and mix together.

Remove the chicken from the oven and spread over the BBQ sauce, top with the cheese and return to the oven for a further 5 mins.

To make the coleslaw: mix the carrot and red cabbage with the creme fraiche and lime juice, put into a serving bowl and top with the spring onions and sesame seeds.

Top tip for making Hunter’s chicken with bacon, cheese and BBQ sauce In a hurry? You can also use shop bought BBQ sauce to save time.

