These iced heart biscuits are the perfect way to show someone you love them. They make a delicious homemade edible gift and they’re so easy to bake! These iced heart biscuits are rich, buttery and perfect Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day or birthday.

Let the children help to decorate these delicious heart-shaped biscuits or whip them up for special occasions. It’s pretty simple for a child to help with the mixing but, as the dough is quite buttery, the rolling out and cutting is probably best left to a grown up.

Kids can help finish off the biscuits with colourful decoration and then present them to the lucky recipient.

Try wrapping these iced heart biscuits up as a homemade edible gift. Pop them in a box lined with tissue or paper and tie with a ribbon for the ultimate sweet surprise.

Ingredients 100g butter, softened

50g caster sugar

170g plain flour

Ready made coloured icing tubes and edible decorations (optional)

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/160°C Fan/Gas Mark 4 and line two baking trays with non-stick baking paper.

Beat the butter and sugar until pale and creamy, and work in the flour to make a stiff dough. You may find it easier to do this with your hands.

Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead gently until smooth. Roll out to the thickness of a pound coin, and using well-floured heart shape cutters, stamp out a dozen hearts.

Carefully transfer to the baking sheet and bake for 12 to 15 minutes.

Leave to cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes to firm up, before transferring to a wire cooling rack.

Once they are completely cool, decorate with the ready made icing. You could pipe alternating dots or your own pattern or sprinkle with some edible decorations.

Top tip for making Iced heart biscuits Chill the dough if it gets too soft or difficult to work with.

