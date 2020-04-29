We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Iconic around the world, IKEA has shared their meatball recipe online so everyone can make their favourite Swedish meal at home.

If you’ve made a recent trip to the furniture store and are missing the IKEA meatballs already, don’t despair. The company have shared their unique recipe for Swedish meatballs online, along with illustrated instructions in the style of their furniture set-up manuals.

Despite their moreish flavour and unbeatable texture, the recipe for IKEA’s meatballs is actually quite easy to make. All you need is mince (beef and pork), along with some breadcrumbs, onion and garlic. The special sauce is made from basic ingredients like flour, milk and eggs, all of which you can buy in the supermarket.

What about the lingon berry sauce, you ask? They haven’t revealed the recipe to make their delicious jam that goes with the meatballs, but you can make your own cranberry sauce which works just as well.

Ikea’s country food manager in the UK and Ireland, Lorena Lourido told People magazine that this was a great “at-home alternative” to the meatballs they sell in store. So it might not be EXACTLY the same as the ones you’d buy in store, but it’s closest we’re ever going to get. They’ve got to leave a little mystery in there, after all.

Looking for more great recipes from our favourite restaurants and shops? Check out this cookie recipe from Pret and a guide on how to make the iconic Big Mac from McDonald’s.

Ingredients For the meatballs:

500g beef mince

250g pork mince

1 onion, finely chopped

1 clove of garlic, crushed or minced

100g breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 tablespoons of whole milk

Salt and pepper, a generous portion

For the cream sauce:

Dash of oil

40g butter

40g plain flour

150ml vegetable stock

150ml beef stock

150ml thick double cream

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Method Combine beef and pork mince and mix with your fingers to break up any lumps. Add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix. Add milk and season well with salt and pepper.

Shape mixture into small, round balls. Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for two hours (this will help them hold their shape while cooking).

In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat. When hot, gently add the meatballs and brown on all sides.

When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover. Place in a hot oven at 180c and cook for a further 30 minutes.

To make the sauce, melt 40g butter in a pan. Whisk in 40g of plain flour and stir for two minutes. Add 150ml of double cream, 2 tsp of soy sauce and 1 tsp of Dijon mustard. Bring it to simmer and allow sauce to thicken.

When ready to eat, serve with your favourite potatoes – either creamy mash or mini new boiled potatoes. Enjoy!

Top tip for making IKEA meatballs Just like the ones in-store, these meatballs freeze excellently so if you make extra, put them in zip-lock bags and store in your freezer

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week