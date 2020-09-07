We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These individual pavlovas with fig honey and pistachio are like pillows of sweetness that will almost certainly leave your guests happy.





Our individual pavlovas with fig, honey and pistachio are served with a generous spoonful of Greek yoghurt which helps to cut through the sweetness of the meringue. Of course, if you prefer the luxury of whipped double cream we wouldn’t argue! Check out our quick hack for whipping cream too. These mini pavlovas make an excellent dinner party dessert because they can be made ahead of time and assembled just before serving. You could even bring all the topping ingredients to the table and let people build their own dessert. Meringue is easier to make then you think, you just need to be a little patient. Slowly adding the sugar is really important if you want that glossy finish.

Ingredients 6 egg whites

350g caster sugar

2 tsp cornflour

½ tsp white wine vinegar

500ml Greek yoghurt

5 figs, cut in to 6ths

50g pistachios, finely chopped

50g honey

You will need

3 large baking sheets

Method Heat oven to 180C. Line a baking sheet with baking parchment. Make the meringue: whisk the egg whites until white, add the sugar one tablespoon at a time, whisking until stiff, glossy peaks are formed. Whisk through the cornflour and vinegar. Separate the meringue into 30 blobs on the baking sheet, making a slight well in the centre with the back of a spoon (this is for the filling later).

Reduce oven temperature to 110C and place the meringues in the oven. Bake for 45 mins – 1hr or until you can easily peel the meringue away from the baking paper. Leave to cool.

Just before serving, spoon dollops of greek yoghurt into the well in the mini pavlovas. Finish with a fig slice, a sprinkling of pistachio and a drizzle of honey.

Top tip for making Individual pavlovas with fig honey and pistachio In summer months why not try fresh berries and flaked, toasted almonds

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating