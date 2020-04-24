We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Not traditionally made with Guinness, we have added the much loved Irish stout to our Irish lamb stew for a deeper flavour.

Though the original recipe for Irish stew is too old to be known, one thing is for sure it is traditionally made with lamb. Mutton, to be precise, because it holds up to being cooked for a long time and become succulent and tender. It is usually more affordable than lamb, too, though not always as easy to find. Lamb shoulder or stewing beef will also work well.

Irish stew doesn’t need to include lots of ingredients and can be made with just the lamb, potatoes, onions and stock. We have included a few more ingredients to make it even more full of flavour. Why not try serving it with some soda bread like recipe for Irish fish chowder?

Ingredients 2tbsp oil

1kg mutton, diced

150g bacon, roughly chopped

1 tbsp flour

2 red onions, roughly diced

4 carrots, roughly sliced

300g swede, roughly chopped

2 celery sticks, roughly sliced

2 parsnips, halved lengthways and chopped

600g potatoes, chopped (we used Rooster)

440ml can Guinness

3⁄4 litre lamb or chicken stock

100g pearl barley

A few sprigs of thyme

1tbsp tomato puree

Method In a large saucepan, heat the oil and brown the mutton. Add the bacon and fry for 2 mins. Scatter over the flour and coat the meat in it. Add in all the vegetables and mix.

Pour in the Guinness and stock, and add the pearl barley, thyme and tomato puree. Mix well.Bring to the boil, cover and turn down to a simmer. Cook for 1 hr 30 mins to 2 hrs, stirring occasionally until the meat is tender and all the vegetables are cooked.

Serve with crusty bread, sour dough or on its own.

Top tip for making Irish lamb stew Try with a side of soda bread for a filling lunch option

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week