Jackfruit pulled pork tacos are a delicious vegan alternative to this Mexican street food classic. The jackfruit has such a meaty texture and combines with the BBQ sauce so well. Jackfruit is really on trend, as it makes such a great meat substitute in vegan and vegetarian recipes. In this recipe, the pulled jackfruit acts just like pulled pork or carnitas. Jackfruit pulled pork works so well in tacos, but you could also use it to make a vegan version of a pulled pork sandwich or burger if you like. Our jackfruit pulled pork tacos are sweet and smoky, with a freshness from the slaw, creamy avocado, and a kick of chilli. These flavour-packed and trendy jackfruit pulled pork tacos will be a hit with vegans and meat eaters alike.

Ingredients 2 x 400g cans

in brine

250ml bottle BBQ sauce (we used World of Zing)

12 soft corn tacos or hard taco shells

For the slaw:

½ red cabbage, shredded

2 carrots, julienned

1 red onion, finely sliced

2 tbsp vegan mayonnaise (you can use regular mayo if you aren't making this vegan)

1tsp Dijon mustard

juice of 1 lime

To serve:

Fresh coriander leaves

1 avocado, sliced

Lime wedges

Slices of fresh red chilli

Method Drain the jackfruit and pull apart the chunks with a fork, or using your hands, until it is shredded. In a small pan, heat the jackfruit with the BBQ sauce (leaving a little to serve with the tacos), stirring and squishing with a wooden spoon, until it is well coated and hot. Keep warm.

To make the slaw, combine the prepared vegetables, mayo, mustard and lime and season well. Mix until well combined.

To assemble your tacos, either toast the soft tacos for a minute on either side in a frying pan, or heat the hard taco shells according to package instructions. Add some slaw to each taco, and divide the jackfruit between them. Serve with sliced avocado, fresh chilli, coriander leaves, a squeeze of lime juice and any extra BBQ sauce.

