Learn how to make classic jam roly-poly with custard with our easy to follow recipe. This simple recipe will make sure you whip up a perfect, jam-filled pudding every time you make it.

This delicious jam roly-poly with custard is a classic British pud that’s delicious at any time of year – but especially good for cooler autumn evenings.

Choose your favourite jam to make a roly-poly you’ll love. It tastes divine fresh from the oven, still warm and covered in thick creamy custard.

Cut it into slices to see its raspberry jam swirl and serve. This mouthwatering dessert is so simple to make at home and tastes so much better than the shop-bought version. The whole family are going to love tucking into this pud come Sunday afternoon after a hearty roast dinner.

Ingredients Butter, for greasing

160g self-raising flour (plus extra for dusting)

40g caster sugar

75g light vegetable suet, shredded

1 medium egg, beaten

2tbsp semi-skimmed milk

125g raspberry jam

3 medium egg yolks

60g caster sugar

1tsp cornflour

200ml whipping cream

200ml whole milk

1 vanilla pod, cut in half

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°F/Gas Mark 6. Butter one side of a sheet of baking parchment.

For the jam roly-poly: sift the flour into a large mixing bowl, then stir in the sugar, suet and a pinch of salt.

Add the egg and semi-skimmed milk and, using a wooden spoon, stir to form a firm dough.

On a lightly-floured surface, roll out the dough to a 30 x 20cm rectangle, then spread with the jam, leaving a 2cm border around the edge. Roll up tightly and pinch each end to seal.

Place the jam roly-poly on one end of the greased side of the baking parchment and roll up. Wrap in a sheet of foil and bake in the oven for 35-40 mins, until cooked through and browned.

Meanwhile, for the custard: whisk together the egg yolks, caster sugar and cornflour in a large bowl. Heat the whipping cream, whole milk and vanilla pod in a pan. When just about to simmer, remove from the heat and pour over the egg yolk mixture, whisking all the time. Remove the vanilla pod and discard. Pour the mixture back into the pan and place over a gentle heat for 5-10 mins, stirring until the custard has thickened. Do not boil.

Slice the jam roly-poly and serve hot in bowls with the homemade custard.

Top tip for making Jam roly-poly with custard The vegetable suet gives this pudding its wonderfully soft texture.

