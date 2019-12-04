Jam tarts are one of those classic English treats that never disappoint, and this recipe will have you making them in a quick and easy way. This easy jam tart recipe is a no-fuss way to make delicious mini jam tarts and it only takes 30 mins to prepare - so you won’t have to have to stay in the kitchen all day to bake a quick sweet fix.

This jam tarts recipe is great for children, because it’s a simple recipe you can make with them – why not let them top the pastry with strawberry or raspberry jam when you’re done? This recipe for jam tarts includes an easy way to make the jam tart pastry, so we suggest you make our recipe from scratch for an extra special homemade taste but you can also buy ready-made pastry if you’re in a hurry. If you’re making jam tart pastry from scratch, you’ll need butter, sugar, flour and one egg. Or if you want to play around with different types of pastry for these jam tarts, try making one of our pastry recipes. Once you have the dough on the individual tart tins, it’s time to put the jam. We love making these with strawberry jam but you can also pick other flavours like raspberry, depending on what you like. Once they’re done, you can decorate the top with icing sugar – just sift shapes onto the tarts, like little cute hearts if you’re feeling romantic. Our recipe for these delicious jam tarts serves 12, which makes it ideal for a small kids’ party or as a treat for a special Sunday with a warm cup of tea. And they’re super easy to pile up in a cake tin and take them on the go!

Ingredients 150g (5oz) plain flour

Pinch of salt

75g (3oz) unsalted butter

3tbsp caster sugar

1 egg yolk

Cold water

Jam

Icing sugar to decorate (optional)

Method Sift the flour and salt into the bowl. Cut the butter into small cubes and drop them in. Rub the butter into the flour until it’s like breadcrumbs.

Add the caster sugar and egg yolk and, with a wooden spoon, mix until it’s stiff.

Add a little cold water (try a tbsp at a time) to make it stick together in a lump.

Knead the pastry gently for a few mins then leave in the fridge for 15 mins.

Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/gas 5.

Sprinkle a little flour onto the pastry board or worktop. Roll out the dough evenly to about an eighth of an inch thick.

Use a circular cutter to cut out rounds of dough and put them in a tart tin. Prick the bottom and sides of the dough a few times. If you like, you can use a fork to press a pattern into the edges.

Put a tsp of jam into each.

Roll out leftover dough and cut shapes to decorate the top of the tarts if you like, or, when they’re cooked, sift icing sugar shapes onto them.

Put the tarts in the top half of the oven for about 20 minutes until golden brown.

Leave to cool before eating, cooked jam is very hot and can burn your mouth.

Top tip for making Jam tarts If you're in a hurry, use ready-made pastry.