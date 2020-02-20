We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

James Martin's bacon waffles with maple syrup is a classic bacon syrup waffle recipe.

James Martin’s bacon and syrup waffles makes for a delicious weekend brunch. If you’re one of those people who can never choose between sweet and savoury for breakfast, this waffle recipe is for you.

James Martin pulls out the waffle iron for an all-American breakfast of sweet waffles with crisp streaky bacon and maple syrup. These delicious morning treats are easy to make and are perfect for treating the whole family to a sit down meal or cheeky breakfast in bed.

They only take 20 mins to cook and are delicious topped with salty bacon which works really well with the sweetness of the waffle and the maple syrup. Make sure the batter has no lumps for the perfect waffle recipe.

This waffle recipe is so versatile you could use it with all sorts of toppings such as melted marshmallow for an extra sweet twist or some honey if you want a fragrant taste.

Chocolaholics could even add chocolate chips or whipped cream, or strawberries, blueberries and raspberries would work a dream.

If you really feel like pushing the boat out, you could even add an egg to this recipe. Simply fry an egg and pop it on the top. The runny yolk really shouldn’t work with this, but it really does!

Ingredients 250g plain flour

1tbsp baking powder

1tbsp caster sugar

3 eggs

425ml milk

100g butter, melted

20 rashers smoked streaky bacon

Maple syrup, to serve

Method For the waffles: Pre-heat the oven to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas Mark 6. Whisk together the waffle ingredients and a teaspoon of salt until there are no lumps. Leave to rest for a moment.

Meanwhile put the bacon in a baking dish and put in the oven for around 10 minutes. When the bacon is nice and crispy, remove and drain on some kitchen paper.

Roughly chop a couple of slices of the bacon and add to the waffle mixture, reserving the rest for serving with the waffles.

Pour the batter into a waffle maker and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Serve with the crispy bacon and drizzle with maple syrup.

Top tip for making James Martin’s bacon waffles with maple syrup If you haven't got enough time to make the waffles from scratch you could always cheat and use already made ones instead

