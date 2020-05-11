We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

James Martin's baked New York raspberry cheesecake is delicious when drizzled with maple syrup or some melted chocolate...

James Martin’s baked New York raspberry cheesecake is truly delicious. The classic thick and creamy filling is offset by the super-sweet raspberry and maple syrup topping. But if you want to be naughty it works just as well with a drizzle of melted chocolate. James Martin’s cheesecake may take a bit of effort to perfect but it will be well worth it if you’re trying to impress with your homemade dessert. This recipe serves 6-8 people and will take around 1hr and 40 mins to prepare and bake. Leftovers of this cheesecake can be stored in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 2 days. This has to be one of our favourite cheesecake recipes!

Ingredients 1 x 23cm sponge base

1 vanilla pod

Grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

200g caster sugar

50g corn flour

850g full-fat soft cream cheese

4 large eggs

375ml double cream

400g raspberries

150ml maple syrup

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas mark 4. Cut the sponge base to a diameter of 23cm if necessary, then slice in half horizontally to form a 5mm thick disc, and place it in the bottom of a springform 23cm cake tin.

Split the vanilla pod in half lengthways and scrape out the seeds. Put the vanilla seeds, lemon zest and juice, sugar, corn flour and cream cheese into a bowl and whisk together. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well between each one. Add the double cream, whisking until the mixture is smooth, then add 250g of the raspberries and stir carefully through the mixture.

Pour into the cake tin and tap it lightly to settle the mix. Put the cake tin into a roasting tray, then pour hot water into the tray to a depth of 2cm to create a bain marie. Bake for 1¼ – 1½hours, until the top is golden and the cheesecake just set. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tin. Remove and place on a serving plate, then top with the remaining raspberries and drizzle over the maple syrup. Serve with a drizzle of double cream.

Top tip for making James Martin’s baked New York raspberry cheesecake You could use strawberries instead of rapsberries if preferred.

Click to rate ( 631 ratings) Sending your rating