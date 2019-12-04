James Martin's beef stew with dumplings is worth the time it takes to cook - you won't be disappointed!

This classic beef stew recipe is easy to make and perfect as a family meal on those colder winter days when you’re craving warm comfort food. James Martin may be the king of weekend breakfast TV but he can also rustle up a delicious slow cooked meal. James Martin’s beef stew with dumplings may take a little while to cook but it is well worth the wait. The rich flavours of the chunky beef stew are just waiting to be mopped up with a freshly made dumpling – once you know how easy they are to make, you’ll be serving dumplings with all your casseroles. Just as lovely with lamb, switch the meats around so it never gets boring – trust us, once you try this recipe, you’ll be making it again and again! This recipes serves 4 people and takes around 2hrs and 50 mins to make. It is well worth the wait and can be made in advance too so it’s on the dinner table at your preferred time.

Ingredients 500g stewing beef

50g plain flour

4tbsp beef dripping or oil

100g celery

100g carrot

1 large leek

3 garlic cloves

150g whole baby onions

150ml red wine

500ml beef stock

3tbsp fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

Sea salt and freshly ground

Black pepper

For the dumplings:

200g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

1½tsp baking powder

A good pinch of salt

75g shredded suet

Method Preheat the oven to 150°C/300°F/Gas Mark 3. Toss the beef and flour together in a bowl with salt and pepper. Heat a large flameproof casserole dish until hot, add a little dripping or oil and enough of the beef to just cover the bottom of the casserole. Fry until browned on each side, then remove and set aside. Repeat with more dripping and beef in batches.

Meanwhile, cut the celery, carrot and leek into 2.5cm pieces and roughly chop the garlic. Add the last of the dripping and the onions, garlic, celery, carrot and leek, then cook gently for 5–10 minutes, until softened and lightly coloured. Return the beef to the casserole and add the red wine. Simmer until reduced by half, then add the beef stock and bring back to a simmer. Cover with a lid and place in the oven for 2 hours.

To make the dumplings, mix the flour, baking powder, salt and suet in a bowl and gradually add 3–5 tablespoons water, just enough to form a slightly sticky dough. Dust your hands with a little flour and roll the dough into small balls about the size of a ping-pong ball, then set aside.

After 2 hours, remove the stew from the oven and carefully place the dumplings on top. Return to the oven for 20 minutes, uncovered, until the dumplings have cooked through and turned light golden brown. Roughly chop the parsley and sprinkle over the stew to serve.

Top tip for making James Martin’s beef stew with dumplings James says: 'Browning the meat well is very important when making stews like this, so brown it in batches in a hot pan to make sure it doesn’t braise. The meat should also be cut into decent-sized pieces, otherwise they’ll cook too quickly.'