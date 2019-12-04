Jammy rice pudding recipe is the perfect treat for those colder months and is just like they used to make for school dinners, so it’s a taste of nostalgia too. This easy recipe is a delicious twist on the classic, with homemade jam sauce made from fresh blackberries. The rice pudding is made from full fat milk, making it extra creamy. This recipes serves 6 people and is ready in 30 mins.

Ingredients 1.2 litres full-fat milk

1 vanilla pod, split lengthways and the seeds scraped out

120g short-grain pudding rice

4tbsp caster sugar

For the jammy sauce:

300g blackberries

4tbsp caster sugar

Method To make the rice pudding, pour the milk into a large, heavy-based pan, then add the vanilla pod and seeds, rice and sugar. Heat gently and bring to the boil, then leave to simmer, uncovered, for 30-35 mins, stirring occasionally, until the rice grains are cooked through, the milk is almost absorbed and the texture is creamy.

To make the jammy sauce, put the blackberries and caster sugar in a pan, and cook over a gentle heat for about 5 mins to dissolve the sugar and soften the fruit a little.

Using a slotted spoon, take the fruit out of the pan and put into a dish. Bring the liquid to the boil for a few mins to reduce it and make it more syrupy, then add back the fruit. To serve, divide the rice pud between 6 bowls with a good dollop of the jam.

Top tip for making Jammy rice pudding Experiment with different flavoured jam sauce. How about using strawberries or raspberries instead?