This delicious Japanese broth with udon noodles is deliciously flavoured with miso paste, fresh ginger, soy sauce and garlic.

Using finely sliced fillet steak, shittake and oyster mushrooms, onions and mange tout, this is a flavoursome healthy supper that can be made in just 20 minutes.

This simple noodle recipe is perfect if you fancy making something quick and delicious.

Love Japanese food? We’ve got loads more delicious Japanese recipe ideas right here.

Ingredients 175g dried udon noodles or use rice noodles

1.5 litres vegetable or beef stock (use 3 cubes)

5cm piece of fresh root ginger, sliced into thin slivers

1 sachet miso instant soup paste (or use frozen Thai herbs or some Thai green curry paste, to taste, for a Thai version)

1-2tbsp fish sauce or soy sauce, to taste

1 red chilli, deseeded and thinly sliced

1 large clove garlic, thinly sliced, optional

250g mixed mushrooms — button, shiitake, oyster, thinly sliced or torn into bite-sized pieces

100g mangetout, cut into fine strips

150g finely sliced fillet steak

2 spring onions, trimmed and shredded, optional

Lime wedges, to serve

Method Cook the noodles in a large pan of boiling salted water, according to pack instructions until tender, for 6-8 mins. Drain them, then rinse in cold water and set aside.

Meanwhile, heat the stock with the ginger in a large pan. Whisk in the miso paste (or Thai herbs/paste) and fish or soy sauce. Bring to the boil, then add the chilli, garlic and mushrooms and simmer for 3 mins.

Add the mangetout and then the meat. Simmer for 2 mins. Season to taste with more fish or soy sauce.

Divide the noodles between 3-4 warm bowls and spoon the hot broth over. Sprinkle over shredded spring onions, if using, and serve with lime wedges.

Top tip for making Japanese broth with udon noodles For a vegetarian option,leave out the meat, double up on the mushrooms and add more mangetout and1 sheet of nori seaweed(from supermarkets), torninto small pieces.

Click to rate ( 83 ratings) Sending your rating