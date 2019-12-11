For an easy chocolate chip cookies recipe that can be done in under 30 minutes, look no further. Go on, enjoy a deliciously warm, chewy cookie with your next cuppa. This is a great recipe to try with the kids too.

These easy chocolate chip cookies are simply scrumptious. Serve deliciously warm, straight from the oven or cooled and dunked in a cuppa. The beautiful thing about making your own is you get to choose the size – extra large or mini cookies – they all taste fabulous. For a gooey, chewy finish, don’t cook them for too long, or if you like them crisp and crunchy – keep them baking until the max time. Simply divine!

Watch how to make Easy chocolate chip cookies

Ingredients 225g (1 cup) caster sugar

300g (2 cups) plain flour (sifted)

200g (1 cup) of butter melted

1tsp vanilla extract

1tsp of baking powder

A pinch of salt

1 egg

100g-200g chocolate bar or chocolate chips (if you want to make them as chocolate chip biscuits)

Method Add the sugar and melted butter in a bowl and mix together – a wooden spoon is fine, no need for a whisk.

Sift the flour, baking powder, vanilla and salt together and add to the sugar and butter mixture. Add the chocolate chips at this stage if you’re making chocolate chip cookies.

Mix together using your hand. Once you get a dough texture, add the egg and knead using your hand again.

Spread some butter onto a baking tray. Take some of the dough, roll into ball then flatten a little. Keep them on the small side as they spread out during baking. Also, don’t keep biscuits close to each other otherwise they will get stuck together.

Place in the oven and bake at 160C, gas 3 for 10-20 mins. The bigger the cookies, the longer they’ll take to cook. They’re ready when the edges are a bit golden.

Top tip for making Easy chocolate chip cookies If you want to make extra chocolaty cookies we'd recommend using 200g of chocolate otherwise stick to 100g chocolate for a classic chocolate chip cookie

