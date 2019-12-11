Trending:

makes:

20

Skill:

easy

Cost:

cheap

Prep:

10 min

Cooking:

20 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 180 kCal 9%
Fat 9g 13%
Carbohydrates 22g 9%
  -  of which Sugars 13g 14%
Protein 2g 4%

For an easy chocolate chip cookies recipe that can be done in under 30 minutes, look no further. Go on, enjoy a deliciously warm, chewy cookie with your next cuppa. This is a great recipe to try with the kids too.

These easy chocolate chip cookies are simply scrumptious. Serve deliciously warm, straight from the oven or cooled and dunked in a cuppa. The beautiful thing about making your own is you get to choose the size – extra large or mini cookies – they all taste fabulous. For a gooey, chewy finish, don’t cook them for too long, or if you like them crisp and crunchy – keep them baking until the max time. Simply divine!

Ingredients

  • 225g (1 cup) caster sugar
  • 300g (2 cups) plain flour (sifted)
  • 200g (1 cup) of butter melted
  • 1tsp vanilla extract
  • 1tsp of baking powder
  • A pinch of salt
  • 1 egg
  • 100g-200g chocolate bar or chocolate chips (if you want to make them as chocolate chip biscuits)

Method

  • Add the sugar and melted butter in a bowl and mix together – a wooden spoon is fine, no need for a whisk.

  • Sift the flour, baking powder, vanilla and salt together and add to the sugar and butter mixture. Add the chocolate chips at this stage if you’re making chocolate chip cookies.

  • Mix together using your hand. Once you get a dough texture, add the egg and knead using your hand again.

  • Spread some butter onto a baking tray. Take some of the dough, roll into ball then flatten a little. Keep them on the small side as they spread out during baking. Also, don’t keep biscuits close to each other otherwise they will get stuck together.

  • Place in the oven and bake at 160C, gas 3 for 10-20 mins. The bigger the cookies, the longer they’ll take to cook. They’re ready when the edges are a bit golden.

Top tip for making Easy chocolate chip cookies

If you want to make extra chocolaty cookies we'd recommend using 200g of chocolate otherwise stick to 100g chocolate for a classic chocolate chip cookie

