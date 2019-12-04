Pre-heat the oven to 150°C/300°F/Gas Mark 2.

Dig out your largest baking tray. If it is a good size you will be able to fit on all of your biscuits, which equals less washing up – always a good thing! Pass a little piece of butter to your child and ask if they can grease the tray.

Place your mixing bowl onto the scales and carefully measure in the soft butter and caster sugar. Break up the butter a little so that it is easier for your helper to combine it with the sugar. With a wooden spoon they can mix the two ingredients together until there are no lumps and the mixture looks creamy and smooth.

Help your child weigh in the plain flour and stir into the buttery mixture. If you try to bring the mixture together with the spoon you may be there for some time. It is so much easier and quicker to use your hands. The children will love sticking their hands in and getting sticky! As soon as your mixture has transformed into a smooth ball of dough place it onto a lightly floured worktop. Dab a little flour onto a rolling pin and, with the assistance of your helper, roll the dough out to approximately ¼ inch thick.

Spend ten minutes searching through your kitchen drawers for a smooth edged 2½ inch round cutter (or is that just me?). Your child will no doubt want to cut out all of the biscuits, without any help. However, be prepared to be called upon to re-roll the dough in between! It might be an idea to get your little one to dip their cutter in flour to make it easier to pull the dough away.

Once all of the biscuits are on the baking tray, place them into the warm oven. The biscuits should take between 15 and 20 minutes to cook, but do keep a keen eye on them. Biscuits are notorious for turning from anaemic white to dark brown very quickly!

When the shortbread is a very pale golden colour and firm to the touch, they are done. Leave on the baking tray to cool for a few minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

While the biscuits are cooling, you can melt the chocolate. If your child has strong fingers they can break up the bar of white chocolate and place it into a microwavable bowl. Place the bowl into the microwave and melt the chocolate on a moderate to high heat in short, sharp blasts.

Once the biscuits are cold it is time for the decorating. Your little helper could spoon a little chocolate on top of each biscuit or dip the top of each biscuit into the bowl of chocolate. Liberally sprinkle your sprinkles!! Try to ignore the sound of sprinkles merrily bouncing off the edge of the worktop and onto the floor.